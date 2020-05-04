Left Menu
MG Motor to sanitise 4,000 police vehicles across India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:47 IST
MG Motor India on Monday said it plans to sanitize around 4,000 police vehicles across the country. The company is undertaking complete car sanitization including fumigation, car wash, cabin refresh, and sanitization of high touch points of police vehicles, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Under the initiative, the carmaker aims to sanitize up to 4,000 police vehicles across the country at its service stations, free of cost, starting May 4, it added. "We understand the risks undertaken by the police department especially in these tough times," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

In its endeavor to support them, MG Motor is going the extra mile with fumigation of police cars, which ensures complete disinfection of the vehicle's cabin, he added.

