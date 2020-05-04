Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar surges on worries that US-China trade war will resume

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:33 IST
FOREX-Dollar surges on worries that US-China trade war will resume
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar surged against most major currencies on Monday amid fears that last year's U.S.-China dispute will be re-ignited, this time over the novel coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have pinned the blame for the pandemic on China, where the new coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated.

The latest salvo came from Pompeo on Sunday, who said there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the virus emerged from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. "This morning's session is being dominated by risk-averse trading as investors weigh the negative consequences to global growth from another escalation in U.S.-China tensions," said Simon Harvey, currency analyst at broker Monex Europe.

"The headlines of further tariffs and supply-chain disruptions come at a time where global growth expectations are already fragile, causing currencies such as sterling and the euro to trade on the back foot this morning despite exit measures set to be announced or implemented in their respective economies," Harvey said. The euro was last down 0.3% at $1.0939. Sterling was also down by 0.6% to $1.2420.

The dollar was also rising against Scandinavian currencies, which are vulnerable to global trade risks. The Swedish crown was last down 0.7% at 9.9105 versus the dollar and the Norwegian crown was falling by 0.6% at 10.4045. However, the biggest move in the currency markets was the Chinese yuan, which fell to a six-week low of 7.1555 against the dollar in the offshore market. It was last up 0.2% at 7.1238, but if falls again, the next levels to watch would be the mid-March low of 7.1651 and early-September low of 7.1975.

Analysts were debating how the United States might attack China again - with more trade tariffs or even cancelling the payments on the U.S. Treasurys that China owns - but they all agreed the dollar/yuan cross would see higher volatility. "A re-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions has the potential to bring an end to the relative stability in USD/CNY," said Lee Hardman, a forex strategist at MUFG.

The moves extended a dour start for May, which began with Friday's bleak U.S. data and the threat of a fresh trade-war between the world's two biggest economies. Pompeo did not provide evidence, or dispute a U.S. intelligence conclusion that the virus was not man-made. But the comments double down on Washington's pressure on China as U.S. deaths and economic damage mount.

The ultimate safe-haven currency - the Japanese yen - was the only major currency that rose against the U.S. dollar, last trading up 0.1% at 106.78. With signs pointing to a stronger dollar, speculators cut slightly their net short positions on the U.S. currency against G10 currencies to $9.39 billion in the week to April 28 from $10.67 billion in the week prior to that, when they reached a near two-year high.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

More people come out on streets as offices, shops resume functioning in Delhi

Authorities eased curbs in the national capital on Monday after 40 days of strict lockdown, allowing government and private offices to function with limited number of staff, and permitting shops dealing in electronics and automobile parts t...

Reliance Industries shares fall over 2 pc on Q4 earnings

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL on Monday fell over 2 per cent after the company posted its biggest drop in its quarterly net profit. The scrip of the countrys most-valued firm closed 2.16 per cent lower at Rs 1,435.40 after declining...

UPDATE 1-Saudi dollar bonds post losses as investors brace for pain to come

Saudi government dollar bonds posted losses in early trade on Monday as investors absorbed the finance ministers comments that the country would take strict and painful measures to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic. By 0736 GMT,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S.-China tensions threaten rebound

European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets. European shares were down 2.5 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020