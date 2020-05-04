OILSEEDS PRICESPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:14 IST
OILSEEDS PRICES :- OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1340.00 Kardi Expeller ---- Sesame Expeller ---- Sunflower Exp. 840.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 905.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 825.00 Refined Palm Oil 710.00 Soyabean Ref. 820.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude ---- Rapeseed Ref. ---- Rapeseed Exp. ---- Copra white ---- Rice Bran 4-7% FFA ---- Rice Bran ---- Linseed ---- Castor Comm. 828.00 F.S.G. 838.00 F.S.G.Kandla 818.00 Mowra ---- Neem ---- Karanji ----DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28000.00 Kardi Extr ---- Sesame Extr ---- Cottonseed Extr ---- Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. ---- Sunflower Extr. 19500.00 Rapeseed Extr. ---- Soyameal 48% 33391.00 Castor Extr. ----OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6700.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 ---- Gr. Javas 60/70 ---- Gr Javas 70/80 ---- Gr.Javas 80/90 ---- Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10300.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10000.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9500.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9200.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 9000.00 Sunflower Seed 4300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5800.00 Castorseed Bombay 3990.00 Castorseed Disa ---- Castorseed Hyderabad ----All above rates are net of GST
PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW
