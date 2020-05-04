Left Menu
Development News Edition

Annamrita Foundation Proving Boon to Hungry Laborers

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:41 IST
Annamrita Foundation Proving Boon to Hungry Laborers

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)“Hunger, Not Corona will kill us,” says 20-year-old Anita who works as domestic help. Sharing a similar experience, Sharmili Devi, a mason labourer says “I have started begging for food as a mother I can’t observe my hungry children clamouring for food and I have nothing to give them.” Food was not reaching such places. Experience of Anita and Sharmili were also validated by media houses. “I am very afraid…” said Rakesh, a strongly built - daily wage Carpenter. Corona had broken his spirits finally after tenaciously fighting against hunger, poverty and loneliness. There are many like Rakesh, Anita and Sharmili who would have succumbed to the pressure of going back to their hometown, had it not been the nutritious and food from ISKCON Food Relief Foundation (now Annamrita Foundation) in the National Capital Region. The lockdown has precipitated an unprecedented humanitarian crisis especially among the class of the skilled migrant workers and especially these daily workers. Due to non-availability of public transport, some are prepared to even walk 400-700 km, One of them remarked: "Let me die walking on the road (to reach my hometown) rather than without food in the promised-land(city)". Their exodus to rural areas is inevitable and with them, the virus is slowly inundating Rural India. Yesterday only, many of these travellers commuting from other states tested positive upon reaching their hometown. The Gurugram Centre of ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, a high tech kitchen in operation since 2011 for distributing 80,000 midday meals every day, was pressed into service for the Internal migrants’ meals. 56,000 meals are ready at sharp 10 am to be loaded in the District Administration and Municipal Corporation Vehicles. At the same time its Faridabad kitchen too churned out meals and till date, the total in NCR is more than 17,00,000 meals. Says Vinay Pratap Singh, Municipal Commissioner, Gurugram, “ISKCON Food Relief Foundation has indeed been consistently cooking tasty, quality food and delivering to us. Their hallmark is punctuality.” Some detractors, especially the media, regularly pass on negative comments, hurling abuses to the foundation, finding faults. They go to an extent calling them thieves etc even when they see such noble acts right in front of them. However, the Juggernaut keeps on moving and these critics just keep on harassing these pure souls. In Faridabad, Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Yashpal Yadav, says “ISKCON Food Relief Foundation’s SIX vehicles are in service since the lockdown for delivering dry ration. Their meals too were well appreciated but we have a change in the policy of going into the Token system.” Says Dhananjaya Krishna Das, Vice Chairman, “The challenge was to get the foundation’s cooks, operators, sorters etc to the premise. They were afraid of coming to work in the current scenario as a number of them live with older family members and it was a very difficult task to convince the mothers, wives and sisters to relieve them from the security of their homes. We convinced them citing obligation, national duty and high incentive but in our heart, we empathized their presence in the OUTBREAK of COVID-19.” Indeed one can observe the loving family feeling for his workforce. Says, Mr. Das, “It is to their credit that the foundation has fed 700 million midday meals in the four districts of Haryana i.e; Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram and Kurukshetra since 2006." In furtherance of Red, Orange and Green zone as well as sealing imposed in the hotspots of NCR districts, there is a growing concern over community spread of Coronavirus The Spiritual Head, ISKCON Global, His Holiness Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaj the prime motivator behind this herculean endeavour of the Foundation states, "Meal satiates their hunger and at the same time, the blessed food gives these good souls peace of mind too. The need of the hour is love and compassion through the message of Bhagavad Gita which will bring everlasting peace to mankind.” Image 1: Meals being served by Annamrita Foundation Volunteers in accordance with the guidelines issued by the management with help of the Police Image 2: Beneficiaries getting food with the distancing norms as instructed by authorities PWRPWR

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No new cases for second consecutive day in Kerala

For the second consecutive day,no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala while 34 people are under currently treatment after 61 were discharged,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. He said so far 499 people have been infected...

Facility of return of stranded Indians from abroad will be made available on payment basis: MHA.

Facility of return of stranded Indians from abroad will be made available on payment basis MHA....

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,389, cases climb to 42,836 in India: Health Ministry

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,389 and the total number of cases climbed to 42,836 in the country on Monday, registering an increase of 83 deaths and a record jump of 2,573 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry sai...

RBI Governor meets NBFCs and MFs sector; reviews liquidity situation

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday reviewed liquidity position and ways to promote lending to the MSME sector during a meeting with representatives of non-banking financial companies and mutual funds amid the lockdown induced b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020