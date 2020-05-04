Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investor wealth plummets Rs 5.82 lakh cr as equities tank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:41 IST
Investor wealth plummets Rs 5.82 lakh cr as equities tank

Investors witnessed a wealth erosion of Rs 5.82 lakh crore in the BSE-listed companies on Monday tracking heavy sell-off in the market, with benchmark Sensex plunging over 2,002 points. The BSE barometer tanked 2,002.27 points or 5.94 per cent to close at 31,715.35. During the day, it touched a low of 31,632.02, lower by 2,085.6 points.

"Market sentiments got dampened as tensions flared up between the US and China once again with (US President Donald) Trump threatening to impose new tariffs on China over coronavirus," Siddhartha Khemka, head (retail research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said. He added that on the domestic front, muted quarterly results, zero sales from automakers, extension of lockdown by another 2 weeks, and contraction in manufacturing activity led to profit-booking. The government has extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks till May 17 while restrictions have been eased in lower-risk zones, but travel, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and cinema halls will remain shut.

Led by weak trend in the equity market, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 5,82,695.93 crore to Rs 1,23,58,924.89 crore. ICICI Bank was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling nearly 11 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC and IndusInd Bank.

Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma were the only gainers in the BSE index. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 4.25 per cent and 3.14 per cent, respectively.

On the BSE, 1,865 companies declined, while 554 advanced and 178 firms remained unchanged. Sectorally, BSE finance, bankex, metal, consumer durables, realty and auto indices plunged up to 8.26 per cent.

Sell-off in other Asian and European equities also played major role in dragging sentiments lower. During the last week that was holiday-shortened, the BSE barometer rallied 2,390.40 points or 7.63 per cent.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Apple launches new MacBook Pro

Apple Inc AAPL.O on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop line had faced criticism for typing-related problems, while boosting performance and adding storage.Apple said httppdf.reuters....

RBI may extend moratorium on loans by another 3 months

With further extension of the nationwide lockdown, the RBI is considering a proposal for extending the moratorium on bank loans by another three months to help people and industry impacted by the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19. Sugges...

No green zone in Bihar, don't fool around during lockdown, says top cop

None of the 38 districts of Bihar has been classified as a green zone, Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said Monday, urging residents to remain indoors and not mistake movement of people for essential or government services as a...

Soccer-La Liga training to resume this week with season restart in June

Soccer clubs in Spains top two divisions will return to individual training this week for the first time since activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, while organizers aim to re-start the league campaign in June, La Liga said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020