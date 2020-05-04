NTPC resumes power plant work in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI): Construction activities of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Telangana resumedon Monday after the PeddapalliDistrict Administration gave permission to NTPCfollowing the guidelines issued by the Centre, The District Administration at a meetingon May 3 decided to give permission for the construction activities ofNTPC - Telangana Super Thermal Power Project Phase-I, which was put on hold from March 25, 2020 following nationwide lockdown to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. While restartingthe construction activities, NTPC has put in place stringent safety measures for the workers at the project site.

"Construction activities are carried out in a staggered manner in two-sifts to limit the number of people while maintaining social distancing norms at all work sites. The masks have been provided to all workers, employees and CISF personnel andsanitizers are placed at many places," an official release from the power producer said.

Thermal screeningand medical checkupis done for those who are enteringthe workplace while making adequate arrangements for personal hygiene such as hand sanitizers and placement of hand wash facilities at work places, NTPC said. The 1600 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project Phase-I is on fast track towards completion and generation of power with Telangana as major beneficiary.