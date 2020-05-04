Left Menu
Development News Edition

CONCOR to surrender 15 terminals with Rs 278 cr turnover to railways on business viability issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:03 IST
CONCOR to surrender 15 terminals with Rs 278 cr turnover to railways on business viability issues

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) on Monday said it is surrendering its 15 terminals with a turnover of Rs 277.50 crore to railways due to "commercial and business viability considerations". These terminals, spread across various states, have 'net block' worth Rs 64.84 crore, the company said.

"Due to commercial and business viability considerations, the company has decided to re-organise its number of terminals by surrendering/ handing over certain terminals of the company which are built on the land taken on lease from the railways," CONCOR said in a BSE filing. According to the company's assessment, the surrender or handover of the terminals to the railways will not impact the business of the company materially, it said.

The company said its Madho Singh (Rajasthan), Rourkela (Odisha), Tatanagar (Jharkhand), and Maharashtra's Chinchwad, Miraj and Bhusawal terminals were found "not viable for business". About the Rewari (Haryana) terminal, it said that road-based terminal will continue and traffic will be cleared from Khatuwas railhead; while about the Ballabhgarh (Haryana) terminal, it said that business has been shifted to Delhi.

Giving the reason behind surrender of the Babarpur (Haryana) terminal, it said the existing traffic of Babarpur has been diverted to CONCOR's newly developed MMLP Barhi; and for the Desur (Karnataka) terminal, it said the "railways has demanded land back". About the Visakhapatnam terminal, it said the existing traffic has been shifted to MMLP/Vishakhapatnam.

Other terminals surrendered included Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Sabarmati (Gujarat), Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra)..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

38 cases registered, 312 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 38 cases were registered in the state on Monday for violating the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 312 accused have been arrested.So far, a total of 2,541 cases have been registered in the state and 13,108 accuse...

Rajasthan govt starts free medical tele-consultation service

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday launched a web portal for health tele-consultancy services to help people get advice during the COVID-19-induced lockdown He said though medical facilities are being provided in all health ...

Lockdown 3.0: Several mfg cos resume operations; many retailers open shops, some face difficulties

Several manufacturing firms across auto, textiles, breweries and fertilisers segments resumed operations and shops were also open in many parts of the country on Monday, amid relaxations on the first day of the third phase of the nationwide...

Stage set for online Nations Cup chess tourney; Anand to lead fifth seeded India

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will lead Indias charge at the online Nations Cup beginning on Tuesday, where some of the worlds best players will face off amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has thrown the sporting calendars out of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020