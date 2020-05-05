Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia Q1 GDP growth slumps to weakest since 2001

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 05-05-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:38 IST
Indonesia Q1 GDP growth slumps to weakest since 2001
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia's economy grew at its weakest pace since 2001 in the first quarter, slower than expected, as the coronavirus pandemic halted business activity in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The coronavirus crisis has taken a toll on consumption - the main driver of the economy - investment, tourism, and its important commodity exports. Gross domestic product in January-March expanded 2.97% from a year earlier, the weakest pace since the first quarter of 2001, statistics bureau data showed, slowing from the previous quarter's 4.97%.

A Reuters poll had a median forecast of 4.04%, but some analysts had expected an even weaker growth rate. Indonesia's main stock index erased some of its earlier gains, trading up 0.25% at 0433 GMT on Tuesday, after gaining as much as 1.4% earlier in the session. The rupiah was barely changed at 15,060 per dollar after the data.

Policymakers have said the full extent of the pandemic's impact will only be known later as economic activity held up relatively well in the first two months before the outbreak worsened in March. The economy held up better than elsewhere in the first quarter because Indonesia locked down parts of its economy later than others, said Capital Economic's senior Asia economist Gareth Leather, who expects a sharp contraction in the second quarter.

"The lockdown will need to remain in place for a while longer yet. Failure to contain the virus would have significant implications for the economic outlook," Leather added. The world's fourth-most populous country first detected cases of the flu-like respiratory illness in early March and began closing schools and offices later in the month to contain its rapid spread. It has 11,587 cases and 864 deaths.

In January-March, household consumption, which accounts for over half of GDP, registered a growth rate of just 2.84%, compared with around 5% in recent quarters. Investment and exports also weakened, growing 1.7% and 0.24%, respectively.

Before the first quarter's data, officials gave a growth outlook of 2.3% for 2020 - the lowest since 1999, but authorities had also flagged a risk of GDP shrinking by 0.4% this year as a result of a prolonged and widespread outbreak. The government has expanded its fiscal deficit to the biggest in more than a decade to accommodate spending on healthcare, welfare, and economic stimulus, while the central bank has cut interest rates and pumped money into the financial system to help the economy deal with the pandemic.

Some 1.7 million people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, official data showed earlier this week. More than 20,000 firms have applied for the government's tax breaks, the tax office said last month.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia, New Zealand start work on plan for travel between them

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to begin work on allowing travel between both countries and this arrangement could be eventually extended to other Pacific island nations, the countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.Such an arra...

Trump nominates Indian-American Manisha Singh as OECD envoy

US President Donald Trump has nominated senior Indian-American diplomat Manisha Singh as his envoy to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development OECD. Currently Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs a...

Robert Rodriguez confirms directing 'The Mandalorian'

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has come aboard the season two of hit Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian, as one of the directors. The 51-year-old director made the announcement on Twitter where he shared a photo of himself with Baby Yoda.I am ...

Three J-K photojournalists win 2020 Pulitzer Prize in feature photography

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir who have won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for their work during the shutdown in the region following abrogation of Article 370 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020