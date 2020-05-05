Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kalpataru completes sale of 100 pc stake in Kalpataru Satpura Transco to CLP India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 13:39 IST
Kalpataru completes sale of 100 pc stake in Kalpataru Satpura Transco to CLP India

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Tuesday said it has successfully completed sale of its entire stake in Kalpataru Satpura Transco Private Limited (KSTPL) to CLP India Private Limited. CLP India is owned by CLP Group, one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia, and Caisse de dpt et placement du Qubec (CDPQ), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. In a filing to the BSE on Tuesday, the company said "the company has successfully completed sale of its entire 100 per cent stake in KSTPL to CLP. Consequently, KSTPL ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with effect from November 20, 2019.

The filing further added that KPTL has "received full consideration towards sale of its stake in KSTPL to CLP in November 2019." In July 2019, KPTL had said that it has entered into binding agreements with Canada's institutional fund manager CDPQ's arm CLP India to sell its stake in three power transmission assets -- KSTPL, Alipurduar Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Kohima Mariani Transmission Ltd (KMTL) referred jointly as SPVs -- for an estimated enterprise value of Rs 3,275 crore. Meanwhile, as terms of the agreement dated July 3, 2019, between the KPTL, ATL and CLP, the company was to transfer its entire 100 per cent stake in ATL to CLP, upon achieving commercial operations of both the elements of the transmission line, which was achieved in January 2020.

The agreement however was recently terminated on account of non-fulfilment of certain conditions precedent as per the agreed terms. "The company is now actively pursuing and evaluating opportunities to sell its stake in ATL to suitable investor(s)," it said.

The company also entered into another agreement dated July 3, 2019, to transfer its entire 74 per cent stake in KMTL to CLP upon achieving commercial operations of the transmission line. KPTL said the construction work relating to the KMTL project is "progressing well" and commercial operations are likely to be achieved by July-August 2020.

Post commercial operations of the KMTL project and satisfaction of conditions precedent including obtaining the requisite regulatory and other approvals, as stipulated under the agreement, the company will transfer its stake in KMTL to CLP, it noted. The company further said it is also actively pursuing and evaluating opportunities to sell its stake to suitable investor(s) in Jhajjar KT Transco Pvt Ltd (JKTPL), which has been operating since March, 2012 and wherein it holds 49.72 per cent.

"We have successfully transferred the Satpura transmission asset in FY19-20. We are actively pursuing and evaluating the opportunities to sell Jhajjar asset, while evaluation of new buyers for Alipurduar asset has already started. "We remain confident to complete the Kohima asset as per the given timelines. The sale of assets will generate significant cash for KPTL and we remain confident of achieving our goal to be a debt free company by end of March 2021," said Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO, KPTL.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Varun Beverages March qtr profit up 50 pc to Rs 60 cr

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCos largest franchise bottler, on Tuesday reported 50 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 60.06 crore for the March quarter 2020, helped by volume growth across its domestic and international markets. Th...

UK COVID-19 death toll rises above 32,000, highest in Europe - data

More than 32,000 people in the United Kingdom have died with suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to data published on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics said 29,648 deaths had taken place...

European shares boosted by upbeat earnings, gains in Total

European stocks rose on Tuesday as a jump in shares of French energy major Total and a slew of positive earnings reports added to optimism over the easing of lockdowns by major economies. The pan-European index was up 1.3 after paring some ...

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

Indonesia reported on Tuesday its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 484 new cases, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 12,071, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.Yurianto reported eight new deaths, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020