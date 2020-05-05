Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spurt lifts stocks out of three-day losing streak

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:12 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spurt lifts stocks out of three-day losing streak

Stock markets snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday and oil was on its longest run of gains in nine months as moves to ease major economies out of their coronavirus lockdowns lifted sentiment. It was a turnaround from Monday, when bickering between Washington and Beijing triggered fresh selling, but traders have become used to sudden changes of direction in recent months and there were more to handle in Europe, too.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose nearly 2% early as a more than 6% jump in oil prices boosted oil stocks, only to wilt on news that Germany's top court had ruled the European Central Bank's quantitative-easing programme had "partially violated" the country's constitution. The euro and the region's government debt fell, too, although the court also said the ECB's measures didn't amount to monetary financing -- where a central bank bankrolls the government -- something banned in Germany.

The ruling also didn't apply to the bank's new coronavirus PEPP support programme. "In practice, this should not restrict the ECB too much," said Holger Schmiedling, chief economist at Berenberg. "However, Karlsruhe (German court) has emphasized that there are limits to bond purchases. This could make it more difficult for the ECB to expand PEPP."

In addition, euro zone producer prices fell the most in March since the 2008 financial crisis, Eurostat data showed. The drop was more than expected as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced demand for energy. Prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 1.5% month-on-month in March and 2.8% year-on-year.

The euro traded down at $1.0889, stocks were up only half of what they had been and a sell-off in bond markets pushed Italy's government yields up past 1.83%. That meant the U.S. dollar index pushed higher for a second consecutive day, though the big petrocurrencies like Canada's dollar, Norway's crown and Russia's rouble were all with stronger or holding steady.

Several countries, including Spain, Italy, Nigeria, India, and Malaysia, are tentatively easing lockdowns and the governors of California and New York sounded more optimistic on Monday about businesses reopening there. Brent crude rose 6.5% to $28.97 a barrel, up for a sixth straight day, and U.S. crude rose 9% to $22.24 a barrel for its fifth consecutive rise.

Analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said the structure of the oil price rises, with bigger gains in nearer-dated contracts, suggested expectations of more production cuts and a restoration of fuel demand later this year. They added, though, that this meant prices are unlikely to recover their big declines since the start of the year.

"From a very top-down perspective, markets are reacting positively to measures governments and central banks have taken," said Alistair Wittet, a European equity portfolio manager at Comgest. "But we are still to see what the full economic consequences of all this be... the real test will be when the markets start opening up and governments and central banks start withdrawing (their support)."

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

No community transmission of COVID-19, behavioural changes may be new 'healthy' normal: Harsh Vardhan

India has so far been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, expressing the hope that behavioural changes brought about by the infection could become the new normal for a healthy soci...

FOREX-Euro drops after German court ruling fuels uncertainty

The euro weakened across the board on Tuesday after a German consitutional court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying government bonds if the European Central Bank cannot prove those purchases are needed. The decision did not apply to...

COVID-19: India gives 200,000 HCQ tablets, other medical supplies to Myanmar

India on Tuesday provided 200,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and other medical equipment to Myanmar to aid its fight against the deadly coronavirus. Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over the medical supplies to the official...

Report: Israeli airstrikes on eastern Syria kill 14 fighters

Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria killed 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters and wounded others, some seriously, an opposition war monitoring group said Tuesday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the late Monday strikes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020