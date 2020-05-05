Left Menu
German court's bond buying ruling hits euro, debt and stocks

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:25 IST
The euro, government debt and European stocks all lost ground on Tuesday after a ruling by Germany's top court that the Bundesbank must stop buying government bonds if the European Central Bank cannot prove the need for them. The court ruled that Germany's central bank must end purchases under the ECB's long-running stimulus scheme within the next three months unless the ECB can prove they are needed.

But the judges said their decision did not apply to the ECB's latest coronavirus pandemic-fighting programme, a 750 billion euro ($812 billion) scheme known as the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) which was approved last month to prop up the euro zone economy. However, the ruling brought new uncertainty to markets, which had been calmed by aggressive ECB asset purchases to prevent the coronavirus leading to an economic meltdown.

"Ultimately, I'm not sure there will be real consequences, the ECB will have to explain and detail much more. Importantly, they also said this does not apply to the current COVID-19 program," Jerome Legras, head of research at Axiom Alternative Investments, said of the ruling. The euro was last down 0.7% at $1.0829 and was set for its biggest daily drop in more than a month.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields in the euro area were 2-9 basis points higher on the day. Germany's 10-year Bund yield was up 2.5 bps at -0.54%, while Italian 10-year debt yield were 7 bps higher on the day at 1.82%. "The least likely but most positive outcome for markets is if the ECB tries to convince the court on the importance of the PSPP," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London, referring to the ECB's government bond buying scheme, known formally as the Public Sector Purchase Programme.

"The second outcome could depend on whether they can add some safeguards to make sure PSPP honours the principle of proportionality between economic and monetary policy. This is the hardest one to assess." The pan-European index cut some of its gains following ruling and was last up 1.4%.

Germany's shares briefly touched day lows, while euro zone banks halved their gains and were last up 2%. Analysts said that the three-month deadline was reassuring.

"The PSPP violates German law but I think the three-month deadline is important to clarify proportionality and the ECB can move on after that; in the meantime PEPP carries on as normal," said Societe Generale strategist Kenneth Broux. "It illustrates the difficulties versus the Fed for example; the Fed has no such constraints of U.S. states challenging QE (quantitative easing) there." ($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Joice Alves; Writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Maiya Keidan and Alexander Smith)

