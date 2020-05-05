Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Tuesday due to lockdown in the country, according to HDFC Securities

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,701 per ounce and silver was quoting at USD 14.83 per ounce

"The ease in lockdown measures in some of the US states, Asia and European countries weighed on gold prices. However, concerns over US-China trade war kept downside limited in gold prices," it added.