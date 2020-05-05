Left Menu
Spending has to be based on priority due to COVID-19 lockdown: Karnataka govt

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:39 IST
The Karnataka government has said its spending has to be based on priority, with resource mobilisation coming to a halt due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, as it asked for all new and approved programmes or works to be vetted by the finance department before implementation. It has asked all its administrative departments to take finance department's prior approval before going ahead with the implementation.

In a circular dated May 4, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department I S N Prasad noted directives were issued on April 1 stating that administrative departments cannot issue orders relating to ongoing or new programmes, and if issued have to be withdrawn, because of COVID-19 induced lockdown. The finance department has realised that ongoing programmes of some departments need to be implemented, but as resource mobilisation has come to halt due to lockdown it will require lot of time for the financial situation to improve even after it is lifted and the government will have to spend based on priority.

So, the circular asks administrative departments to follow certain instructions; they include- taking prior approval from the finance department for implementing all ongoing programmes on requirement. If implementation of new programmes announced in the budget is necessary, suitable proposal can be sent to the finance department for approval.

It also calls for taking the department's permission before giving approval to any new programme or work.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

