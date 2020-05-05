Israel-based investment firm AltaIR Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in SafeHouse Technologies. "The endeavour is to protect digital devices and users from an increasingly evolving cyber threat landscape. Yet another funding confirms the robust technology and innovative business model of SafeHouse," Aditya Narang, co-founder and Managing Director of SafeHouse Technologies, said in a statement.

Launched in 2016, SafeHouse Technologies aims to provide military grade cyber security to smartphone owners. Its one-button app 'BodyGuard' encrypts and secures mobile phones, and provides military-grade security against a range of cyber threats like phishing, malware, ransomware, and malicious links. * * * * * Dream Sports appoints Dev Bajaj as Chief Corporate Development Officer Dream Sports, a sports technology company with brands like Dream11, FanCode and DreamX, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dev Bajaj as Chief Corporate Development Officer. In his new role, Bajaj will lead investments and drive global strategic partnerships in Fantasy Sports, SportsTech, Gaming and other sectors, a statement said. He will also work closely with leaders of the Dream Sports companies on future fundraising and strategic business planning, it added. Bajaj has over 17 years of experience across entrepreneurship, venture capital, private equity and investment banking. Prior to joining Dream Sports, he was a Venture Partner with Kalaari Capital.