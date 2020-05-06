Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Cruise Line flags doubts about its ability to stay afloat

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 07:04 IST
Norwegian Cruise Line flags doubts about its ability to stay afloat

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd , the world's third-largest cruise operator, raised doubts about its ability to continue operating on Tuesday, the first in the sector to signal it may succumb to the coronavirus crisis. The company's shares closed down more than 20% as it launched a $1.6 billion offering of shares and bonds in a scramble to raise money, and announced a $400 million investment in a subsidiary from private equity firm L Catterton.

"This is an industry that we've been pursuing for a long period of time," Scott Dahnke, global co-chief executive at L Catterton, who will take a seat on Norwegian's board as part of the deal, said in an interview. "It's a really attractive, interesting industry with ongoing tailwinds from an aging population, millennials and Gen Zs discovering cruising, as well as increased demand from Asia,"he said." We think those secular drivers will continue to exist as the industry rebounds."

Norwegian Cruise and rivals Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises have been among the most high-profile victims of the pandemic after deadly outbreaks on some cruise ships led to extended port quarantines in Japan and California. Norwegian, which has suspended its sailings through June 30, has not announced a relaunch date. On Monday Carnival said it plans to resume some cruises beginning Aug. 1, pending continued efforts to coordinate with government officials.

The cruise industry was left out of a $2.3 trillion U.S. stimulus package for troubled companies as the major players are all incorporated outside the United States. "COVID-19 has had, and is expected to continue to have, a significant impact on our financial condition and operations, which adversely affects our ability to obtain acceptable financing," Norwegian said, also flagging substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a "going concern."

The company said that as of April 24, advance bookings for the remainder of the year were "meaningfully lower than the prior year, with pricing down mid-single digits." Norwegian's shares have lost almost 80% of their market value this year. The Miami-headquartered company faces class-action lawsuits alleging that it made false and misleading statements to the market and customers about COVID-19 and its impact on its business - allegations it says are without merit.

In March, Florida's attorney general announced an investigation related to Norwegian's marketing to customers during the coronavirus outbreak, based on allegations it downplayed the severity and highly contagious nature of the virus in an effort to sell cruises. Other attorneys general and governmental agencies are conducting similar investigations, according to the company.

Norwegian said it does not have sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations over the next 12 months. Since the start of the crisis, the company has borrowed $1.55 billion under credit facilities. At the end of last year, it had about $6 billion of total long-term debt obligations and cash and cash equivalents of $252.9 million.

Shares of Carnival closed down 8.7% and shares of Royal Caribbean finished down 10% on Tuesday.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Disney tests reopening strategy at Shanghai Disneyland

Walt Disney Co. will kick off its strategy next week to begin restoring its lucrative parks business that has suffered 1 billion in lost profits from the coronavirus-led shutdown.Disney said on Tuesday it will reopen its Shanghai Disneyland...

Moradabad factory illegally manufacturing food supplements, medicines sealed: FSO

A factory illegally manufacturing food supplements and medicines has been sealed, said Vinod Kumar Singh, Food Safety Officer.A factory where food supplements and medicines were being manufactured illegally was sealed on May 4. Samples of t...

600 J-K residents have reached Srinagar, more on way: DM

Shahid Choudhary, Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner on Wednesday said that over 600 people who were stranded in other states have reached Srinagar.More than 600 residents arrived back this Sehri. Certainly lot of har...

5 Tablighi Jamaat attendees arrested for failing to declare themselves: Noida DCP

A case has been registered against five Tablighi attendees for failing to declare themselves, said Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.A case was filed against five persons who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020