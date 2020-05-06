Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Housing to sell ready flats in 17 projs online; buyers can pay 10% now, rest in Jan next yr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:26 IST
Tata Housing to sell ready flats in 17 projs online; buyers can pay 10% now, rest in Jan next yr

Leading realty firm Tata Housing on Wednesday launched an online campaign to sell completed housing units in its 17 projects, offering prospective buyers to book their flats by paying 10 per cent now and rest in January next year.  Housing demand has been affected badly because of nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus disease. Real estate developers and brokers are adopting digital marketing tools to sell residential apartments to mitigate the impact and tide over this crisis. Tata Housing Development Company said in a statement that the company has launched the "Happy Place Called Home" campaign, aiming to provide homebuyers an opportunity to purchase their dream home even during this time of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The campaign is extended across 17 Tata Housing projects with ready- to-move-in properties. "The scheme allows customers the flexibility to pay 10 per cent now on their preferred property and rest in January 2021," the statement said.

The customer needs to pay an amount of 1/2/3 lakhs depending upon the type of unit before May 31. The customer has time till  June 15 to visit the property and decide whether he/she wants to continue with the booking. In case of any uncertainty, the customer has the liberty to get a 100 per cent refund on the EOI (expression of interest).

The scheme was launched through a webinar attended by over 2,000 property brokers. Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd said, "In a dynamic country like India, changes in the housing trends are witnessed every few years. Amid COVID-19, the realty market has seen shifting buyer preferences from under construction to Ready to Move In properties (RTMI) due to the comfort and convenience it provides the homebuyers".

"Hence, even developers must embrace it and evolve themselves to keep up with these trends," he added.  Tata Housing Development Company is a closely held public limited company and a subsidiary of Tata Sons. It has a pan-India and international presence with demonstrated capabilities in construction, engineering, commercial/ IT parks, housing and township development.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

India Sotheby's International Realty appoints Vineet Nanda as director of new projects

India Sothebys International Realty on Wednesday said it has appointed Vineet Nanda as director - new projects.&#160; Nanda is an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience. Earlier he was with Omaxe, Central Park and M3M....

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit declines 64 pc to Rs 96.93 cr

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 63.57 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 96.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 266.09 crore for the corre...

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no casualties reported - TV

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Irans western province of Lorestan on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake was at a depth of 7 km 4.4 miles, state TV said, and took...

MHA writes to W Bengal govt for not allowing cross land-border transportation, asks state to allow it immediately and submit report today

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Tuesday wrote a letter to the West Bengal Government asking the state to allow cross land-border transportation. Home Ministry has said that the state government is not allowing cross land-border tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020