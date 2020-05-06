Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold's Gym Indias' Position in the Light of Recent Developments Regarding the Financial Restructuring of Gold's Gym US

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:52 IST
Gold's Gym Indias' Position in the Light of Recent Developments Regarding the Financial Restructuring of Gold's Gym US

MUMBAI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years and the brand continues to grow with over 700 locations spanning six continents. In the recent light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected companies globally, Gold's Gym USA had to take a painful yet necessary decision to permanently close about 30 company-owned gyms in order to maintain the strength and growth potential of the brand. The Company has filed for the restructuring of its business under Chapter 11 of the USBC. However, as clarified by their President and COO Adam Zeitsiff - Gold's Gym is definitely not going out of business and it surely does not have an impact on their ability to continue supporting their system of strong franchise partners around the world.

"I would like to personally reassure you that this absolutely does not have any impact on Gold's Gym India as a Master Franchise and we are committed to giving you the best fitness experience as we have for the last 17 years and counting. It is the collective effort of all our franchise partners, vendor partners, staff and, patrons across the 150+ centers, 95 cities that truly makes us one big family and together we remain committed to our vision of 'Making India Fit'! As Gold's Gym India, we are sure that even after a global pandemic like COVID-19 we will emerge stronger than before. We eagerly await an advisory from our local governments to end the lockdown and reopen our clubs to help serve our customers and well-wishers. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy. Jai Hind!," said Karan Valecha, Director and Co-Founder, Gold's Gym India. About Gold's Gym Gold's Gym has been the authority in fitness since 1965 dating back to the original Gold's Gym in Venice, California. It was the place for serious fitness. Gold's Gym has become the largest co-ed gym chain in the world with over 700+ clubs in 28 countries. Gold's Gym India celebrated its 17th Anniversary in 2019. In these glorious 17 years Gold's Gym has cut out for itself 150 clubs in India across 95+ cities and a few more ready to start in the near future. Gold's Gym has expanded its fitness profile to offer all of the latest equipment and services, including group exercise, personal training, cardiovascular equipment, spinning and yoga, while maintaining its core weight lifting tradition. Gold's Gym has become the preferred gym of celebrities, athletes, bodybuilders, the military and fitness enthusiasts all over the world. Most importantly, Gold's Gym continues to change lives by helping people achieve their individual potential. PWR PWR

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU forecasts 'recession of historic proportions' this year

The European Union predicted Wednesday a recession of historic proportions this year due to the impact of the coronavirus with a drop in output of more than 7 percent, as it released its first official forecast of the damage the pandemic is...

Dalata hopes hotels will be able to reopen before Ireland's July target

The chief executive of Dalata Hotel Group, Irelands biggest hotel operator, hopes the sector can reopen before the July 20 target set by the government and said his company would need to be creative, such as offering self-isolation services...

Combating COVID-19: Over 95000 cases, 18000 arrests in Maharashtra for violations till date

Over 95,000 offenses have been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code IPC and more than 18000 people arrested in Maharashtra since March 22 for violation of lockdown norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak. As many as 95,...

US STOCKS-Futures rise on optimism around easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors turned hopeful of a pickup in business activity with several countries and U.S. states relaxing coronavirus-induced curbs.After plunging to 2016-lows in March as the sweeping lockdown ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020