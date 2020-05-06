Sterling falls 0.7% versus dollar before dire construction PMIs

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:08 IST
The pound fell as much as 0.7% against the dollar on Wednesday morning before construction PMI data for April, which was worse than expected.

British construction suffered its sharpest decline on record, more than twice as large as the previous month, even though general construction work was not ordered by the government to stop as part of the lockdown intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The pound did not move significantly when the data was announced at 0830 GMT. But between around 0720 GMT and 0835 GMT, cable fell 0.7%, hitting a 12-day low of $1.2359, a move which analysts said had no specific trigger. Like many currencies, the pound is mainly subject to changes in global risk appetite, said Thu Lan Nguyen, senior FX strategist at Commerzbank.

"We had a phase in March particularly where more pound-specific factors were playing a role, but since April at least it's moving more or less with global market sentiment," she said. The construction PMI showed a steep monthly decline, falling far below even the lowest estimates from economists polled by Reuters.

Michael Hewson, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, said that the extent of the economic damage from coronavirus and the scale of a possible recovery was still unknown. "The data was poor - an awful lot worse than an awful lot of people had predicted which reinforces the fact that it's very difficult to predict the levels of PMIs going forward," he said.

"Which in turn makes it much more difficult to predict the extent of any rebound going forward, because if you can't predict the downside risk it's going to be even more difficult to predict the bounce back," he said. The UK has overtaken Italy to report Europe's highest official death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, data showed on Tuesday, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.

The Bank of England will meet on Thursday and will attempt to quantify the economic impact of lockdown measures, which official budget forecasters predict could push Britain's economy into the worse collapse in 300 years. Britain has been slower than other European countries to lay out plans to re-open its economy. Johnson is due to review the lockdown measures on Thursday.

Against a stronger dollar, the pound was last at $1.2375, down half a percent since New York's close. Versus the euro it was flat at 87.19 pence. Elsewhere, Brexit negotiations with the European Union continued. Britain insists it will not seek an extension to the transition period, due to end in December 2020, creating a downside risk for the pound.

Trade talks between Britain and the EU will hit a crisis point unless there is progress in the coming weeks, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned on Tuesday. Formal U.S.-UK trade negotiations began on Tuesday, with both sides issuing a joint statement saying that talks would take place at an accelerated pace.

