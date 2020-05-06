Left Menu
Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:46 IST
Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Wednesday due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,703 per ounce while silver was flat USD 15.06 per ounce

"The ease in lockdown measures weighed on gold prices while fears of slower economic growth kept downside limited in gold prices," it added.

