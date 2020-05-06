Bundesbank's Weidmann: extraordinary ECB support was necessary

Bundesbank's Weidmann: extraordinary ECB support was necessaryReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:58 IST
Extraordinary measures enacted by the European Central Bank were necessary to support the euro zone economy, even if opinions differed on the details of the measures, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told Germany newspaper Die Zeit.
Weidmann's comments come a day after the German Constitutional Court ruled that the ECB overstepped its powers when it bought 2 trillion euros were of government bonds since 2015.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Central Bank
- Die Zeit
- Germany
- Bundesbank