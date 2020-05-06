NRL places Rs 300cr order with thyssenkrupp

State-run Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), which is executing its capacity expansion project, has placed a Rs 300 crore order with thyssenkrupp plant engineering, an official said Wednesday. The NRL is expanding its existing 3 mmtpa capacity to 9 mmtpa at an investment of Rs 22,594 crore, which includes a 1,398 km-long crude oil pipeline from Odisha's Paradip to Assam's Numaligarh and a 654 km-long product pipeline from Numaligarh to West Bengal's Siliguri, the official said.

According to the order, Germany-based thyssenkrupp will provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for various units of a refinery located at Numaligarh in the north-east region of India. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

"This is another lighthouse project, which fits in with our aspiration to be a leading engineering company in India for the design and construction of petrochemical plants and refineries," said P.D. Samudra, CEO and Managing Director of thyssenkrupp's chemical plant business in the country..