Govt allows biz to verify monthly GST return through EVC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:17 IST
With requirement of digital signature delaying monthly GST return filings and tax payment, the government has allowed businesses to verify the return through EVC till June 30. In a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said any registered person during the period from the April 21, 2020 to June 30, 2020, will be allowed to furnish the return under section 39 in Form GSTR-3B verified through electronic verification code (EVC).

Currently, businesses are required to digitally sign GSTR-3B form while filing monthly return and paying taxes. However, with offices shut due to the lockdown, businesses are unable to generate digital signature which has led to delay in filing returns. The low collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April has forced the government to defer the release of monthly GST revenue data on May 1.

Further, the CBIC has also introduced a new rule in Central GST rules stipulating furnishing of 'Nil' return by short messaging service (SMS) facility. This mean businesses with nil or no entry in all the tables in form GSTR-3B can file return through SMS using the registered mobile number and the said return will be verified by a registered mobile number based one time password (OTP) facility.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said these procedural reliefs would come as a welcome move for the taxpayers and tax consultants, who can now complete the monthly chores without going to office. "Government is trying to woo the businesses only with the help of procedural reliefs, where trade and industry are in dire need of a fiscal stimulus," he added.

