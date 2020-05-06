Lakshmi Machine Works resumes operations at production units

Chennai, May 6(PTI): Textile machinery-manufacturer Lakshmi Machine Works has resumed operations at its production facilities with limited manpower. "..based on new directives from the Central and state governments, we'd like to inform that our operations resumed on Wednesday with minimal workforce," the Tamil Nadu- based company said in a regulatory filing.

The necessary precautionary measures in line with the standard operating procedures by the government authorities were taken up, the company said. Lakshmi Machine Works had suspended operations at the company from March 24 following the governments' directive aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.