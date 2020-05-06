Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil marketing companies' shares trim most of sharp early losses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:21 IST
Oil marketing companies' shares trim most of sharp early losses

Shares of oil marketing companies -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd -- on Wednesday trimmed most of their early losses at close of trade after plunging up to 13 per cent during the day after hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) settled 5.68 per cent lower, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) slumped 2.73 per cent and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) fell 0.94 per cent on the BSE.

During the day, HPCL tanked 13 per cent, Bharat Petroleum 9.99 per cent and Indian Oil 7.49 per cent. Late on Tuesday evening, the government hiked excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 13 a litre to mop up gains arising from international oil prices falling to a two-decade low. The government will gain close to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in additional revenues this fiscal from a record increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel, that will help make up for revenue it lost in a slowing economy and shutting down of businesses due to COVID-19 led lockdown.

State-owned fuel retailing companies, IOC, BPCL and HPCL had frozen petrol and diesel prices since March 16 and will now set off gains they accrued from continuing drop in international oil prices against the excise duty hike. Officials said normally retail prices would have changed with any revision in taxes but like March 14, there is no change as the excise duty hike is being adjusted against the gains consumers should have got from Brent crude oil dipping to about USD 18 per barrel - the lowest since 1999.

Commenting on the excise duty hike, Vikas Halan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, Moody's Investors Service, said: "Government of India's increase in petrol and diesel taxes by USD 21/barrel and USD 27/ barrel respectively will result in government's tax collection increasing by about USD 21 billion, if the tax hike is maintained for full year. This reinforces the importance of oil marketing companies to the Government of India and validates the support incorporated in our credit assessment of these companies. The tax hike could result in higher working capital outflow for the oil marketing companies, which will partly offset the working capital savings from lower inventory costs." According to a note by Emkay Global Financial Services, "the excise duty hike though on expected lines could have been taken once demand had fully recovered. So long volumes continue to be low, OMCs net earnings impact would now be negative. Outlook hence depends on how quickly lockdown is lifted." PTI SUM RUJ RUJ

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Now is the time for public investment projects, IMF says

Countries around the world should use the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to invest in public infrastructure and other projects that take advantage of low interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Wedn...

Cong questions govt's strategy on lockdown, asks what after May 17

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the government over the criteria it adopted to judge how long the COVID-19-induced lockdown will continue. Addressing a meeting of chief ministers of states where the Congress is in po...

In Bengal, low rate of COVID-19 testing, high rate of death: MHA

The Centre on Wednesday said the COVID-19 response in West Bengal is characterised by a very low rate of testing and high mortality, coupled with instances of lockdown violations. In a two-page letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva S...

Muslim leaders have complimented RSS relief work, thanked Bhagwat for his stand: Hosabale

Muslims are part and parcel of India and Sangh volunteers helped them during the lockdown without any discrimination, which was complimented by various Muslim community leaders, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020