Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labour shortage to persist at construction sites for next couple of months, says report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:16 IST
Labour shortage to persist at construction sites for next couple of months, says report

Labour shortage at construction sites is inevitable post-lockdown and may continue for the next couple of months, leading to cost escalations in real estate projects, according to JLL India. In its report 'Labour Availability on Construction Projects', the consultant has assessed the impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers' income and found out that they have already lost 1-3 weeks of work.

It also conducted a survey of contractors and suppliers of raw materials. "More than 60 per cent of the contractors predict that the labour shortage will be there for next couple of months, which will have a severe impact on the real estate sector," the report said.

The shortage of labour is inevitable post-lockdown at construction sites at least for several weeks, the consultant said. "Lack of manpower and delays in supplies will potentially impact project budgets…," it added.

Stating that the lockdown situation has made migrant workers more vulnerable in many ways, the consultant said that 92.5 per cent of labourers have already lost one to three weeks of work. "Over 80 per cent of the country’s migrant and daily wage population fears they will run out of food before the end of the lockdown phase," the report said.

More than 80 per cent of the workers have not registered for the social security umbrella especially meant for the construction workforce due to lack of awareness, it added. The construction industry is the second largest employer in India after agriculture and provides employment to approximately 50 million people and hence the workforce especially the migrant ones become a key role in supporting this sector, the report said.

Meanwhile, JLL in a separate report said the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry across Asia continues to be significant, with many hotels and investors witnessing an unparalleled cash crunch. "Hotel owners across Asia are seeking greater access to debt financing to bolster cash flows as they face an unprecedented period of historically low occupancy rates, closed borders and severe limitations on air travel due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the consultant said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong 'not supporting' nation in fight against COVID-19: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday claimed that the Congress top brass is forcing the partys chief ministers to implement its agenda and accused it of not supporting the nation in the fight against COVID-19.&#160; In a statement attacking Congress presid...

Uttarakhand Congress Committee ready to pay for rail tickets of needy amid lockdown: Utpal Kumar Singh

Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh on Wednesday shot off a letter to state Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh pertaining to the issue of transportation of migrants and students from other states and said his party is ready to bear t...

PIL in HC claims lack of facilities in COVID-19 quarantine wards at Narela

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the AAP government to reply to a PIL alleging it was not providing doctors or maintaining hygiene and sanitisation at the DDA flats in Narela which have been turned into quarantine wards for coronavir...

Spain to avert political crisis, extend virus lockdown

Spains left-wing coalition government appears to have averted throwing the country into a political crisis on top of the enormous challenge it already faces from a devastating coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 25,000 lives and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020