Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India's repatriation flights postponed as crew members' COVID-19 tests get delayed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:46 IST
Air India's repatriation flights postponed as crew members' COVID-19 tests get delayed

Air India's repatriation flights under the 'Vande Bharat' mission could not be operated on Wednesday as the crew members' COVID-19 tests were not done on time, senior airline officials said. The 'Vande Bharat' mission plans to bring stranded Indians from abroad amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The flights under the mission will start operating from Thursday, the officials clarified. Air India' first fight was scheduled to depart at 3.30 am on Wednesday from Delhi to San Francisco. The second flight was scheduled to depart at 6.30 am on Wednesday from Mumbai to London, they said. "While the flight to London is now scheduled to leave from Mumbai at 6.30 am on Friday, the flight to San Francisco will leave at 3.30 am on Friday," the officials noted. The COVID-19 tests for pilots and cabin crew members were not done on time and as a result, both the flights were postponed by 48 hours, they said. Air India's flight to Singapore, which has been scheduled to leave from Delhi at 11.15 pm on Thursday, will be departing on time, the officials clarified. Other flights, which were scheduled for Thursday, have also been postponed to Friday. For example, the repatriation flight to Kuala Lumpur, which was earlier scheduled to depart from Chennai at 9 am on Thursday, is now scheduled to depart at 8.30 am on Friday, the officials noted. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced on Tuesday that Air India would be operating 64 repatriation flights between May 7 and May 13 to bring approximately 15,000 Indian nationals from 12 countries amid the lockdown. On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs stated that a person who has an OCI card, or held the citizenship of a foreign country, or held a valid visa of more than one year of that country, or had the green card of that country, can travel on the repatriation flight leaving India under the Vande Bharat mission. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA have been allowed to operate during this time. Since February this year, Air India has been conducting various repatriation flights to virus-affected cities like Wuhan in China and Rome in Italy to bring back Indian nationals

Around 49,300 people have been infected and more than 1,690 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in India till now.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Microsoft's investment to help NZ economic recovery from COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.The Republican presiden...

1,200 migrant workers from Kerala reach Bengal in special train

Around 1,200 migrant labourers heaved a sigh of relief as a special train carrying them from Kerala reached West Bengals Murshidabad district on Wednesday after a three-day journey, officials said. Stepping out of the compartments after the...

Pompeo delays Hong Kong report to see if China acts to 'further undermine' autonomy

The U.S. State Department is delaying a report to Congress assessing whether Hong Kong enjoys sufficient autonomy from China to continue receiving special treatment from the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. P...

EOW registers case against suspended IPS officer in trust case

Chhattisgarhs Economic Offences Wing EOW has registered a case against three persons, including suspended IPS officer Mukesh Gupta, for allegedly committing financial irregularities through a trust, officials said on Wednesday. The case was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020