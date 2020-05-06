Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Tech leads Wall Street higher as financials fall

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:47 IST
US STOCKS-Tech leads Wall Street higher as financials fall

The benchmark S&P 500 rose modestly on Wednesday, with gains in technology shares offsetting declines in financials and defensive groups as data showing U.S. private employers laid off 20 million workers in April underscored the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose over 1% while the Dow eked out a gain.

Four of the 11 major S&P sectors were positive, with tech leading. Financials and other cyclical groups, which often outperform when the economic outlook improves, declined. Gains in shares of Microsoft, Apple and Amazon were among those providing the biggest lifts to the S&P 500.

"The leadership has come from stocks that benefit from stay-at-home economy," said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. "For the most part people are hedging their bets, increasing their exposure to companies such as Amazon and Microsoft." U.S. private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak savaged the economy.

The Labor Department's more comprehensive report for April is due on Friday. "It’s one thing to talk about big job losses...but to see it all in one spot, I think that has been some reason for pause," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.95 points, or 0.1%, to 23,906.04, the S&P 500 gained 9.31 points, or 0.32%, to 2,877.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 122.14 points, or 1.39%, to 8,931.26. Stocks have rebounded sharply since late March from the coronavirus-fueled sell-off, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. Investors are now watching efforts by a number of states to spark their economies by easing restrictions put in place to fight the outbreak.

"States can declare themselves open all they want. If people aren’t comfortable going out of their houses, then they’re not going to do anything," Delwiche said. “The evidence of activity resuming is as important as states declaring themselves open.” In company news, General Motors Co jumped 5.1% after the automaker topped first-quarter profit expectations and outlined plans for a May 18 restart of most of its North American plants.

Occidental Petroleum Corp shares fell 8.9% after the company said it was looking to raise new cash or swap debt for stock, a day after it posted a large first-quarter loss. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.72-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.08-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted six new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 48 new highs and 16 new lows. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Microsoft's investment to help NZ economic recovery from COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.The Republican presiden...

1,200 migrant workers from Kerala reach Bengal in special train

Around 1,200 migrant labourers heaved a sigh of relief as a special train carrying them from Kerala reached West Bengals Murshidabad district on Wednesday after a three-day journey, officials said. Stepping out of the compartments after the...

Pompeo delays Hong Kong report to see if China acts to 'further undermine' autonomy

The U.S. State Department is delaying a report to Congress assessing whether Hong Kong enjoys sufficient autonomy from China to continue receiving special treatment from the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. P...

EOW registers case against suspended IPS officer in trust case

Chhattisgarhs Economic Offences Wing EOW has registered a case against three persons, including suspended IPS officer Mukesh Gupta, for allegedly committing financial irregularities through a trust, officials said on Wednesday. The case was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020