Vikas Bansal - The Entrepreneur cum Author Contributing to Fighting the COVID - 19 Pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:45 IST
7th May 2020, New Delhi: The world as we know has changed forever and as our country grapples daily with the increasing COVID – 19 crisis, the most vulnerable sections of the society are the most impacted. There is scarcity of jobs as construction sites, malls, transport and infrastructure all have closed; leaving the daily wage workers, laborers and street vendors stranded and without even the most basic essential like food to stay alive. In such circumstances, Vikas Bansal, a Delhi based entrepreneur and Co – founder of Prakriti E-Mobility currently, has geared up and joined the cause of providing food to the marginalized communities. Every day, he already distributes food to more than a 100 people. Now, he has chosen another unique way of helping the needy. Vikas has penned down a collection of 75 poems, written during the ongoing lockdown. He will be retailing this book of poetry to select patrons and raise funds. For every book sold, he will add an equal amount from his personal funds to donate towards this initiative and, raise a substantive amount to provide more than 10000 meals to vulnerable families.

Vikas is responsible for more than 500 employees directly or indirectly. He is also an extended family member of Amitabh Bachchan and is following in his footsteps to contribute wholeheartedly towards this endeavor. Many of the extended family members are part of this initiative and Amitabh Bachchan has awarded Vikas with the title ‘Kavi Mahashay.’ An entrepreneur, businessmen by profession and a poet by passion, though Vikas has penned more than 12 books on Amitabh Bachchan and his movies till date, there was never an intent to sell his books. This is the first time, when he shared his work with friends and family, it was recommended to sell his work. Taking their advice, he decided to put it up for sale and whatever money collected, use it to provide meals and essential items. “If you have life, you have the world. It does not matter what we came in to the world with. This is not the time to hoard money but to contemplate how we can use it to improve other people’s lives. This is the time to get together as a society. It’s our duty as humans and when I fulfill it, it gives me immense peace. I would like to send a message to everyone to help at least three families each day with food and essential items” – said Vikas Bansal, Poet and Co - Founder Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited.

The meals will be distributed in partnership with RAHI, a leading NGO that is working towards hunger eradication, currently focused on providing sustenance to Covid19 impacted communities. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Dola Mohapatra, Executive Director, Rise Against Hunger India, said “We thank Vikas Bansal for his support towards providing 10,000 meals to people most impacted by Covid19. Our estimates show more than half a million people in need of sustenance in just India’s major cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad. In these unprecedented times, we invite more individuals like him to come forward and help the needy and the marginalized sections of society, especially with basics like food. Let’s all work together to weather these trying times.” In addition to food, RAHI is also planning to mobilize essentials like cooking oil, spices, masks etc. which can be utilized by these people. In order to contribute to the cause led by RAHI, you can visit: https://www.instamojo.com/riseagainsthungerindia/rise-against-hunger-india-covid-19-response/ PWR PWR

