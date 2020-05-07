Norway central bank unlikely to set negative policy rate -governor

Norway central bank unlikely to set negative policy rate -governorReuters | Oslo | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:39 IST
The Norwegian central bank is unlikely to cut its key policy rate into negative territory, although it has not completely excluded the possibility of doing so, Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference on Thursday.
Norges Bank earlier on Thursday cut its key interest rate to a record-low zero percent from 0.25% in a surprise move designed to cushion an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.