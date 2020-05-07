Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities close in the red, FMCG and financials drag

Equity benchmark indices closed 0.7 per cent lower on Thursday as investors worried over the rising number of coronavirus cases despite a countrywide lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:20 IST
Equities close in the red, FMCG and financials drag
NTPC lost by 4.3 pc on Thursday to close at Rs 90.60 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed 0.7 per cent lower on Thursday as investors worried over the rising number of coronavirus cases despite a countrywide lockdown. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 242 points or 0.76 per cent at 31,443 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 72 points or 0.78 per cent at 9,199.

Except for Nifty PSU bank and media, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty FMCG slipping by 1.4 per cent and financial service by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, power utility major NTPC lost 4.3 per cent to close at Rs 90.60 per share. Bharat Petroleum Corporation was down by 4.2 per cent, ONGC by 4.1 per cent and GAIL by 3.6 per cent.

The other prominent losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, UPL and Bajaj Auto. Hindustan Unilever closed 0.86 per cent lower after the company's 4.23 per cent equity changed hands in a block deal. Reports said Britain-based GlaxoSmithKline was to offload shares worth Rs 26,000 crore in the FMGC major.

However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained by 3.5 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 1,512 per share. IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were up by 6.5 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively while Adani Ports ticked up by 4.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian shares shed early losses after China reported that its exports rose 3.5 per cent in April on a year earlier.

The surprise stoked speculation the Asian giant could recover from its coronavirus lockdown quicker than first thought and support global growth in the process. Japan's Nikkei added 0.28 per cent but South Korea's Kospi lowered by 0.01 per cent and Hong Kong by 0.65 per cent.

The share price of South Korean chemicals and battery maker LG Chem Ltd dropped almost 2 per cent after a gas leak at a factory operated by a unit in India killed at least 11 people and led to hundreds more being treated in hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems

African nations are facing a surge of COVID-19 cases with less than one intensive care bed and one ventilator per 100,000 people, a Reuters survey has found.Even in a best-case scenario, the continent could need at least 10 times the number...

Horseracing-Racing to make tentative return in Germany

Horse racing resumes in Germany on Thursday two months after a ban due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a limited number of races in front of empty stands in Hanover and strict health conditions, Germanys racing organization said. The hand...

Departments urged to speedily process SMMEs invoices

As COVID-19 continues to put the business under immense pressure, putting jobs on the line, the Public Service Commission PSC has encouraged departments to engage suppliers to resolve outstanding payments and speedily process Small Medium M...

US to grant Iraq gas waiver in show of support for new PM

The US plans to grant Iraq a 120-day sanctions waiver enabling the country to import Iranian gas and electricity to meet its power needs, the State Department said, hours after a new prime minister was sworn in early Thursday. The exemption...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020