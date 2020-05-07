ReNew Power donates Rs 50 lakh to CM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

ReNew Power donates Rs 50 lakh to CM's COVID-19 Relief FundPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:20 IST
ReNew Power on Thursday donatedRs 50 lakh to the Karntaka Chief Minister's COVID-19 ReliefFund
The State Head of the renewable energy independentpower producer, K S Viswanath, met the Chief Minister B SYediyurappa and handed over the cheque
The company last month announced a commitment of Rs 20crore in the fight against COVID-19, including Rs ten crore toPM CARES Fund, and Rs five crore to Chief Minister' ReliefFund in various states.PTI RS SSPTI PTI
