Left Menu
Development News Edition

ReNew Power donates Rs 50 lakh to CM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:20 IST
ReNew Power donates Rs 50 lakh to CM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

ReNew Power on Thursday donatedRs 50 lakh to the Karntaka Chief Minister's COVID-19 ReliefFund

The State Head of the renewable energy independentpower producer, K S Viswanath, met the Chief Minister B SYediyurappa and handed over the cheque

The company last month announced a commitment of Rs 20crore in the fight against COVID-19, including Rs ten crore toPM CARES Fund, and Rs five crore to Chief Minister' ReliefFund in various states.PTI RS SSPTI PTI

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems

African nations are facing a surge of COVID-19 cases with less than one intensive care bed and one ventilator per 100,000 people, a Reuters survey has found.Even in a best-case scenario, the continent could need at least 10 times the number...

Horseracing-Racing to make tentative return in Germany

Horse racing resumes in Germany on Thursday two months after a ban due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a limited number of races in front of empty stands in Hanover and strict health conditions, Germanys racing organization said. The hand...

Departments urged to speedily process SMMEs invoices

As COVID-19 continues to put the business under immense pressure, putting jobs on the line, the Public Service Commission PSC has encouraged departments to engage suppliers to resolve outstanding payments and speedily process Small Medium M...

US to grant Iraq gas waiver in show of support for new PM

The US plans to grant Iraq a 120-day sanctions waiver enabling the country to import Iranian gas and electricity to meet its power needs, the State Department said, hours after a new prime minister was sworn in early Thursday. The exemption...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020