ReNew Power donates Rs 50 lakh to CM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

ReNew Power on Thursday donatedRs 50 lakh to the Karntaka Chief Minister's COVID-19 ReliefFund

The State Head of the renewable energy independentpower producer, K S Viswanath, met the Chief Minister B SYediyurappa and handed over the cheque

The company last month announced a commitment of Rs 20crore in the fight against COVID-19, including Rs ten crore toPM CARES Fund, and Rs five crore to Chief Minister' ReliefFund in various states.PTI RS SSPTI PTI