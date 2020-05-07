BMW resumes operations at Chennai plant

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has resumed operations on a single shift basis at its manufacturing plant in Chennai. BMW Group India started operations at its Chennai plant on May 7 in accordance with guidelines issued by local authorities, the company said in a statement.

Local production at the plant will be started with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce, it added. All other employees will continue to work from home, the automaker said.

The manufacturing plant has resumed operations in single shift and depending on the pandemic situation and government advisories, deployment of staff will be adjusted steadily, it added. Several precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure safe working environment at the facility, BMW said.

Employees of the company's finance arm -- BMW India Financial Services-- will continue to work from home, it added. Besides, BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country will restart the operations in adherence to local government directives and advisories while maintaining necessary safety and hygiene measures, the company said.