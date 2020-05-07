BMW Group India resumes local production at Chennai plant

Chennai, May 7 (PTI): German luxury car maker BMW on Thursday said it has commenced operations at the Chennai plant in accordance with the guidelines issued by local authorities. The remaining employees would continue to work from home, BMW India said in a statement.

The company also stated that the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country would restart the operations in adherence to local government directives. "BMW Group India started operations at Chennai plant today (May 7) in accordance with guidelines issued by local authorities. Local production at the plant will be started with less than 50 per cent of regular workforce", the company said in a statement.

Noting that the other employees would continue to work from home, the company said, the plant will resume operations in single shift. "Depending on the pandemic situation and government advisories, deployment of staff will be adjusted steadily", it said.

The Chennai plant has implemented precautionary measures to create a safe working environment including remodeling of plant layout, ensuring social distancing, individual protective gear, staggered lunch schedules among others. Staff of BMW India Financial Services, National Sales Company based out of the BMW Group India headquarters in Gurugram will continue to work from home, the statement said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI