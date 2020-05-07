ITC Hotels launches initiative to assure guests of enhanced health & hygiene protocols

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Hospitality major ITC Hotels on Thursday said it has launched an initiative to assure guests of stringent cleanliness and disinfection process across all its hotels, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Under the initiative 'WeAssure', ITC guests will be reassured of visibly stringent cleanliness and disinfection processes which benchmark clinically hygienic standards, the company said in a statement.

The reassurance will be given by sanitation, hygiene, safety and infection control practice organisation National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), it said. The company is also partnering with DNV GL Business Assurance, one of the world's leading certification bodies, to ensure stringent clinical levels of hygiene and safety, it added.

"We are committed to delivering world-class luxury experiences that address the most important needs of well being and safety though responsible practices that are immensely relevant in the unprecedented circumstances we face today," ITC Executive Director Nakul Anand said. 'WeAssure' is a unique programme designed in collaboration with medical professionals and disinfection experts to further enhance the existing hygiene and cleaning protocols, he added.

"The stringent program specifications reassure guests of visibly stringent cleanliness and disinfection processes which benchmark clinically hygienic standards, offering guests' unparalleled comfort with peace of mind," Anand said. WeAssure covers all facets of hotel operations, from revised protocols for back of the house activity at the receiving store, back offices, laundry to the public areas with heightened sanitization measures for guest luggage, elevators to room service, the statement said.

"The well-being of guests, associates and partners has always been of paramount importance at ITC Hotels and more so in these testing times," it added..