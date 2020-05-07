Left Menu
FHRAI initiates training programme on COVID-19 preparedness for hospitality professionals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:33 IST
Industry body Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Thursday said it has initiated a training programme on COVID-19 preparedness in collaboration with food safety regulator FSSAI for hospitality professionals across the country. The  programme aims to gear up hotel and restaurant players for a post-lockdown scenario to ensure the safety of their guests and to instill customer confidence, FHRAI said in a statement.

It covers training on precautions to be taken and procedures that establishments should ensure implementing including receiving of raw materials, guest service, lobby management, and room maintenance post the lockdown, it added. "The idea behind initiating this training programme is to have at least one senior staff thoroughly trained in safety, security and hygiene of an establishment. Once the lockdown is lifted, the trained staff will be in a position to impart knowledge to fellow staff in each section," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

The underlying objective of this programme is to ensure the health and safety of the guests. FHRAI is organising these sessions to instill confidence in its members, guests, and the work force to prepare ourselves to tackle the post pandemic situation, he added. Government, with the help of experts has come out with guidelines broadly for the food industry and stays.The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued guidelines for various food sectors including catering, the statement said.    In partnership with its training partner Parikshan, FHRAI has scheduled a series of sessions in order reach its regional associations and through them, to thousands of its members, FHRAI Joint Honorary Secretary Pradeep Shetty said.

