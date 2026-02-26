Left Menu

Bad Bunny's Tribute: The Iconic Pelé Jacket Takes Center Stage

A jacket worn by legendary footballer Pelé during the 1966 World Cup has gained newfound popularity thanks to a recent tribute by pop sensation Bad Bunny. The artist wore it during Sao Paulo concerts and altered his song lyrics to honor Pelé, sparking renewed interest in the soccer icon's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:38 IST
A jacket that legendary footballer Pelé wore in the 1966 World Cup has captured the imagination of fans and music lovers alike. The impetus? Pop superstar Bad Bunny, who donned the iconic garment during his performances in Sao Paulo, his debut on Brazilian soil.

In a heartfelt tribute to the three-time World Cup champion, Bad Bunny altered the lyrics of his song MONACO, listing Pelé and Maradona instead of Messi and Maradona, during his Sao Paulo concerts. Cássio Brandão, owner of the Alambrado Futebol e Cultura store and custodian of over 7,000 soccer memorabilia items, including 115 from Pelé, facilitated this unique homage.

The gesture was met with appreciation from Pelé's official Instagram account, which thanked Bad Bunny for honoring the late sporting legend. Brandão expressed sentimentality over the tribute, hopeful that younger generations will now turn to multimedia to learn more about Pelé's enduring impact on football and Brazilian culture.

