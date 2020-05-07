Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosch resumes production at most of its plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:47 IST
Bosch resumes production at most of its plants

Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Thursday said it has resumed production at several plants across India following relaxation of guidelines for the third phase of lockdown. On March 25, the company had announced suspension of operations at its plants in Bengaluru, Naganathapura and Bidadi in Karnataka, Nashik in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Oragadam and Gangaikondan in Tamil Nadu beyond March 31 till further notice to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"...we wish to inform you that the operations have been resumed at the above mentioned plants except plants situated at Oragadam which will resume its operations on May 8, 2020 and plant situated at Gangaikondan which will resume its operation on May 11, 2020," Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing. The company further said all the necessary precautions and measures have been taken to gradually ramp up operations at the respective plants.

The Home Ministry has allowed factories in rural areas and those outside municipal limits to resume operations under strict safety and hygiene norms with the aim to kick start economic activity in the third phase of lockdown till May 17..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook-funded Unacademy data hacked, claims cybersecurity firm

Facebook-funded education technology firm Unacademys data comprising over 20 million accounts has been hacked by cybercriminals and put up for sale in the dark web, according to cybersecurity firm Cyble. The hackers have claimed that they h...

Belgian chefs lay down jackets to protest at lockdown

Hundreds of chefs jackets were laid down in the centre of Brussels on Thursday to highlight the plight of hotels, restaurants and cafes that have been shuttered for nearly two months during the coronavirus outbreak. The whites, separated by...

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Neiman Marcus Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, marking one of the highest-profile collapses yet among retailers forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. luxury department store chai...

Liberty and Telefonica agree $38 bln UK tie-up to take on BT

Liberty Global and Telefonica have agreed to merge their British businesses in a 38 billion deal that will create a powerhouse in mobile and broadband to take on market leader BT. In the biggest shake-up of the British telecoms market for f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020