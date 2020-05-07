Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warner Music forges ahead with market debut despite COVID-19 gloom

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:24 IST
Warner Music forges ahead with market debut despite COVID-19 gloom

Warner Music Group said on Thursday it received an approval to list its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange in what could be a rare initial public offering after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a number of companies to put their plans on hold. The recording label, home to artistes including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, said on Thursday it had been approved to list its Class A common stock under the symbol "WMG". https://bit.ly/2YIFNVB

Warner, which filed for an initial public offering in February, was bought by billionaire Len Blavatnik's investment group, Access Industries, for about $3.3 billion in 2011. The world's third-largest music recording label had in March delayed it plans to kick off the debut - set to be one of the year's larger IPOs, raising in excess of $1 billion, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The health crisis has rocked global capital markets in the past two months and slammed the brakes on IPOs. In January, buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc delayed the U.S. IPO of its German specialty chemicals group Atotech. Other companies that have put their IPO plans on ice include Cole Haan Inc and 58 Home.

Warner posted a net loss of $74 million in the second quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $67 million a year earlier, its filing document showed. Warner said in a regulatory filing the virus outbreak had hurt physical revenue streams, citing disruptions in manufacturing and physical supply chains, including mandated closure of physical retailers.

"The requirement that people stay in their homes has impacted our business in other ways, such as, making it impossible to hold live concert tours, adversely impacting our concert promotion business and the sale of merchandise," it said. The disease outbreak had also delayed the release of new recordings and disrupted the production and release of motion pictures and television programs, hurting licensing revenue.

Warner Music said in February that Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs were among the underwriters to the offering. https://reut.rs/2WapKhx

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Navy suffering from 'failure in leadership,' says nominee to lead it

The handling of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier was just another example of a failure in leadership in the Navy in recent years, President Donald Trumps nominee to lead the service said on Thursday. The...

Rajasthan govt hikes VAT on petrol, diesel

Rajasthan Government on Thursday hiked Value Added Tax VAT on petrol by 2 per cent and on diesel by 1 per cent with effect from midnight.Several governments including Delhi, Assam and Uttarakhand have also increased tax on petrol and diesel...

Vizag chemical plant gas leak incident needs to be fully investigated: UN chief

The gas leak from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, that killed at least 11 people and impacted about 1,000, needs to be fully investigated by local authorities, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday...

UK economy forecast to shrink by most since 1706

The Bank of England warned Thursday that the British economy could suffer its deepest annual contraction since the Spanish War of Succession a little over three centuries ago as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, before roaring back next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020