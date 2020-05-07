Left Menu
Coir Board ropes in IIT-Madras for research, setting up centre of excellence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:45 IST


The Coir Board has signed a pact with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras to establish a centre of excellence for the application of Coir exclusively or in combination with other natural fibres. Earlier, IIT-Madras validated the research studies so far undertaken by the Coir Board and other agencies in India on coir geotextiles (CGT), and recommended that CGT can be successfully used to prevent soil erosion in slopes, river embankments, and for mine dump slope stabilisation.

The institute has also recommended the use of CGT in low-volume rural roads as a re-enforcement material. "The centre of excellence (CoE) aims at furthering the research work so far done in the coir sector with the support of IIT-Madras team of experts.

"It will also support the development of relevant technology and evolve standards for production and processing through specific projects and monitor research projects and mentor of the Coir Board's research institutes and laboratories," an official statement said. The centre of excellence will also assist in generating the intellectual property rights and technology transfer.

The Coir Board will provide a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore initially for a period of two years to establish and run the centre of excellence..

