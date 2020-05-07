Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aarogya Setu app to be available on JioPhones soon: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:45 IST
Aarogya Setu app to be available on JioPhones soon: Sources

A version of Aarogya Setu will soon be available to 10 crore users of JioPhone, and testing of the solution is currently underway, a senior government official said. Aarogya Setu is currently available on iOS and Android, and nearly 9 crore users have already downloaded the app, which has now been made mandatory for government and private sector employees, as part of nationwide efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus and its symptoms. The new solution in the making will work on JioPhone, which supports KaiOS operating system, the official said.

The official further said the integration is on, and tests are being conducted. "Soon, Aarogya Setu will be available on 10 crore JioPhones too...This will be available on Jio store and JioPhone users will be able to download the same," the official said. An e-mail sent to Reliance Jio did not elicit a response.

The mobile application, Aarogya Setu, is used by the government for contact-tracing and disseminating medical advisories to users in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Union home ministry has also said the mobile app will be a must for people living in COVID-19 containment zones. On Wednesday, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Aarogya Setu is "secure" and there was no privacy breach in it, rejecting charges that it was a "sophisticated surveillance system" that was leveraged to track citizens without their consent.

The 'Aarogy Setu Interactive Voice Response System' has now also been implemented to include citizens with feature phones and landline connections under the ambit of the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging people to download the Aarogya Setu app, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die on the spot after misfired bomb explodes in Jaisalmer

Three persons died due to a blast on Wednesday while collecting scrap at Armys Ramdevra firing range, Jaisalmer Police said on Thursday. Three people were collecting scrap at Armys Ramdevra firing range yesterday, during which there could h...

Soccer-Fiorentina say three players test positive for COVID-19

Three players at Serie A soccer club Fiorentina have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as three members of the back-up staff, the Florence-based club said in a statement on Thursday. The tests were carried out ahead of a return to traini...

Fresh returnees from abroad may opt for paid quarantine, isolation facilities: Health ministry

Returnees from abroad, suspect or confirmed cases of COVID-19 or their contacts coming from outside India may opt for paid facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges for self-quarantine or isolation if they do not have requisi...

First train carrying migrant workers to MP leaves Delhi; second train to Bihar to leave Friday

Over 1,000 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, stranded in the national capital for nearly 40 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, left for their state in a special Shramik train on Thursday. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020