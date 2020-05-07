Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 45 pc of national intake, southern states draw 10-15 pc revenue from liquor: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:47 IST
With 45 pc of national intake, southern states draw 10-15 pc revenue from liquor: Report

The five southern states source 10-15 per cent of their revenue from excise duty on liquor but account for nearly half of the total consumption, a report said on Thursday. The financial position of these states is precarious as the coronavirus lockdown completely dried up this crucial liquidity tap for them in April. The five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala together consume as much as 45 per cent of all liquor sold in the country, the report by Crisil said. "The denizens of this quintet quaff as much as 45 percent of all liquor sold in the country annually. But not a drop was sold in April, and given the dire state of their revenues, these states have been anxious to make good the losses by opening up the vends," it said. While Tamil Nadu and Kerala top the list in revenue percentage terms at 15 per cent each, for Kerala the tax on liquor is its single largest revenue source. The revenue share is 11 per cent each for Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and 10 per cent for Telangana, shows the report. Delhi is at number three when it comes to liquor revenue share with 12 per cent of tax revenue, but its citizens swig only 4 per cent of the national intake. Tamil Nadu has another distinction -- it is the single largest consumer of liquor in the country, guzzling as much 13 per cent of national sales, closely followed by Karnataka with 12 per cent. Andhra quaffs 7 per cent of the national intake, followed by Telangana (6 per cent) and Kerala (5 per cent). While all other states have high population, when it comes to Kerala, despite being home to only 3.3 crore people, it draws the highest revenue because among the five states it charges the highest tax rate on liquor. However nationally, Maharashtra charges the highest rate, but draws only 8 per cent of its tax revenue from liquor -- primarily because it is the most industrialised state and has many other sources of income -- and also consumes only 8 per cent of the national intake despite being the second most populous state. Twelve states -- the five southern ones, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- account for 75 per cent of liquor consumption in the country. But uncorking the bottled spirit will also be a problem for these 12 states as they contribute to more than 85 per cent of all COVID-19 infections/deaths as well. Maharashtra alone contributes 31.2 percent of all cases, followed by Delhi (10 per cent), Tamil Nadu (7.6 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (7 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (5.9 per cent). Among these 12 states, Kerala has the lowest national average in this at under-1 per cent, the report said. Maharashtra shuttered liquor vends in Mumbai and the rest of MMR region after opening them for a day earlier this week.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die on the spot after misfired bomb explodes in Jaisalmer

Three persons died due to a blast on Wednesday while collecting scrap at Armys Ramdevra firing range, Jaisalmer Police said on Thursday. Three people were collecting scrap at Armys Ramdevra firing range yesterday, during which there could h...

Soccer-Fiorentina say three players test positive for COVID-19

Three players at Serie A soccer club Fiorentina have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as three members of the back-up staff, the Florence-based club said in a statement on Thursday. The tests were carried out ahead of a return to traini...

Fresh returnees from abroad may opt for paid quarantine, isolation facilities: Health ministry

Returnees from abroad, suspect or confirmed cases of COVID-19 or their contacts coming from outside India may opt for paid facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges for self-quarantine or isolation if they do not have requisi...

First train carrying migrant workers to MP leaves Delhi; second train to Bihar to leave Friday

Over 1,000 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, stranded in the national capital for nearly 40 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, left for their state in a special Shramik train on Thursday. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020