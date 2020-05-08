Left Menu
Angola decides to increase salt production despite coronavirus pandemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

President of the Producers Association (Aprosal), Tottas Garrido, Angola has said that the country will increase salt production, this year, from 109,000 to 120,000 tonnes, despite the coronavirus pandemic that threatens the entire world, according to a news report by Angola Press.

According to the Aprosal head, the country continues to record satisfactory levels of production despite the impact of the pandemic on the salt sector.

Tottas Garrido considers that the distance of production fields in relation to large urban centers has been contributing to maintaining the production levels and the goals recommended for 2020 (120,000 tonnes), without the constraints imposed by the novel coronavirus.

According to him, the biggest constraint of the associated producers, at this stage, is related to mobility difficulties, a situation that is hindering the process of the flow of salt to the inland areas.

Aprosal has 14 associates across the country, namely in the provinces of Benguela, Namibe, Bengo, and Cabinda, however, in all of them, the production fields are mostly located in rural areas, which facilitates compliance with prevention against coronavirus.

Angola so far has 36 positive cases of coronavirus, two deaths, 11 recoveries, and 23 active patients, as announced on May 5 in Luanda city by the Health authorities.

As part of the effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Angola is observing the third period of State of Emergency with effect from 00:00 on Sunday (26 April), going until 11:59 pm on 10 May, bringing the lockdown to 45 days in a row.

