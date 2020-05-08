Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rly orders comprehensive probe into Aurangabad accident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:24 IST
Rly orders comprehensive probe into Aurangabad accident

The Railways has ordered a comprehensive probe into the Aurangabad accident in which 16 migrants workers who were sleeping on the tracks were mowed down by a goods train early on Friday. They were returning to Madhya Pradesh amid the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown.

What is being probed is the role of patrolmen who are tasked with keeping trespassers away from tracks and also alert the nearest station about any incident. "Ram Kripal, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle, will hold an independent inquiry into today’s labourers runover incident in Parbhani-Manmad section of Nanded Railway division of South Central Railway," the Railway Ministry announced.

While the railways does not treat these incidents as "railway accidents" and terms runover cases as "trespassing", there have been instances in the past where it has offered ex-gratia to the next of kin of a victim on sympathetic grounds. In the 2017 Elphinstone bridge collapse incident in which 23 people were killed and 39 injured in Mumbai, the railways had given ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the incident, Rs 1 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to people who suffered simple injuries. The railways has not yet announced any ex gratia in the Aurangabad accident.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish COVID-19 adjusted unemployment rate 28.2%, record high

Irelands unemployment rate rose to 28.2 at the end of April including those receiving emergency coronavirus jobless benefit, the highest on record and up from just 4.8 before the crisis two months ago, the states statistics office said on F...

Taliban blow up police chief in latest Afghanistan attack

Afghanistans Taliban insurgents killed a provincial police chief and two others in a roadside bomb attack, the local governor said on Friday, in the latest violence hindering a U.S.-brokered peace process. The blast took place late on Thurs...

HI condoles demise of Kodava Hockey Festival co-founder Pandanda Kuttappa

Hockey India on Friday condoled the death of Pandanda Kuttappa, a legendary figure in the region of Coorg and the co-founder of the famous Kodava Hockey Festival. Kuttappa died of old age-related problems on Thursday and is survived by his ...

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for free laptops, phones to poor kids for online classes during COVID-19 lockdown.

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for free laptops, phones to poor kids for online classes during COVID-19 lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020