UN Sec Gen Guterres condoles death of 11 people in Vizag gas leak

UN Sec Gen Guterres condoles death of 11 people in Vizag gas leakPTI | United Nations | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:06 IST
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of 11 people in a gas leak incident at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam and hoped that India's local authorities will investigate the accident, his spokesperson said. "I'm not aware that we're involved in any way. We, obviously, send our condolences to the victims and hope for a quick recovery to those who have been impacted. And I think these kinds of incidents need to be fully investigated by the local authorities," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing on Thursday.
He was asked about whether the Secretary-General has any reaction to the gas leak from the chemical plant and is the UN involved in any way. Toxic gas leaked from the multinational L G Polymers Plant at R R Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius, killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000.
ALSO READ
Natco Pharma's gets USFDA approval for Visakhapatnam facility
Visakhapatnam Smart City operates 24x7 in three shifts to manage COVID 19
Two killed, nearly 70 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.
Death toll in Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap rises to eight
Gas leak:NGT direct LG Polymers to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs. 50 crore with Visakhapatnam district magistrate