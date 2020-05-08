Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khadi and Village Industries' turnover touches record Rs 88,887 cr in FY-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:25 IST
Khadi and Village Industries' turnover touches record Rs 88,887 cr in FY-20

Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Friday said it achieved its highest-ever turnover of Rs 88,887 crore in 2019-20.  "Looking at the performance in the last one year, the turnover of Khadi registered a growth of 31 per cent from Rs 3215.13 crore in 2018-19, to Rs 4211.26 crore in 2019-20.  "The turnover of Village Industries products reached to Rs 84,675.39 crore in 2019-20, registering a growth of over 19 per cent from the previous year, i.e. 2018-19, which was at Rs 71,077 crore," the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) stated.  The body, under the MSME ministry, said the last five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have witnessed the widest acceptance of "brand Khadi" in India.  While the production of khadi, the most eco-friendly product of sustainable development, has more than doubled in the last five years (since 2015-16), the sales have gone up by nearly three times during the same period, KVIC said.  Similarly, the village industry sector has also seen phenomenal growth, with production and sales going up by nearly 100 per cent in the last five years, it added.  Khadi production since 2015-16 has grown at the average of 19.45 per cent per annum, which was merely 6.25 per cent during the previous government from 2004 to 2014, KVIC said.  Similarly, khadi's sale grew exponentially at the annual rate of 27.6 per cent, which remained as low as 6.65 per cent from 2004-2014.  "As a result of government's sustained efforts to revive the Khadi industry and the Prime Minister's repeated appeals from various platforms including his radio address 'Mann ki Baat', to adopt Khadi as a necessity of daily life, the KVIC has been continuously going up the growth trajectory," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said.  Saxena said he was expecting higher results, but several exhibitions planned in the months of February and March were cancelled, and the year-end clearance sale could not take place.  According to figures, the production of khadi which was pegged at Rs 1,066 crore in 2015-16, shot up to Rs 2,292.44 crore in the year 2019-20, registering an increase of over 115 per cent. The sale of khadi fabric products increased by 179 per cent from Rs 1,510 crore in 2015 -16 to a whopping Rs 4,211.26 crore in 2019-20. While village industries products worth Rs 33,425 crore were produced in 2015-16; production went up by 96 per cent to Rs 65,393.40 crore in 2019-20. It also recorded an increase in sale of products by nearly 110 per cent, from Rs 40,385 cr in 2015-16 to Rs 84,675.39 crore in 2019-20, said KVIC. PTI RSN ABMABM

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Malawi Supreme Court upholds ruling annulling Mutharika's election win

Malawis Supreme Court on Friday upheld an earlier court ruling that annulled President Peter Mutharikas election victory last year.The Constitutional Court cited widespread, systematic and grave irregularities when it annulled the vote that...

Virus lockdowns mute VE Day celebrations; US jobless to rise

European leaders held muted commemorations Friday to mark the end of World War II on the continent, as coronavirus lockdowns kept crowds from celebrating VE Day. Across the ocean, Americans awaited what is expected to be the worst set of un...

Soccer-Rules changed to allow up to five subs per team - FIFA

Teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, FIFA said on Friday.The change i...

Mumbai: 77 COVID-19 Arthur Road jail inmates shifted to Mahul

The 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jailin central Mumbai who tested positive for novel coronaviruswere on Friday shifted to a vacant building in Mahul insuburban Chembur to undergo quarantine, an official saidThe 77 had tested positive after com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020