Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. data deluge to underscore divide between roaring market, plunging economy

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:52 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. data deluge to underscore divide between roaring market, plunging economy

A week packed with U.S. economic data is likely to provide investors with more evidence of the extent to which the coronavirus pandemic has hit growth, sharpening the debate on whether a rebound in stocks has been justified amid an unprecedented slowdown.

The raft of data will include reports on retail sales, industrial production and inflation from April, a month in which large parts of the country were under lockdown as officials mandated stay-at-home policies due to the spreading coronavirus. It comes as investors digest a rally that has lifted the S&P 500 Index more than 30% from its March lows, even as unemployment has soared and large swathes of the U.S. economy are at a near-standstill.

Economic data worse than the already-dire expectations could bolster the case for investors who argue that the rally in stocks has gone too far. Few can say, though, whether it will derail a surge in which stocks logged their best monthly gain in three decades in April despite weak economic data from the previous month. "The market has shown an ability to look through the economic data. I think it will continue to do that for the April data," said Doug Cohen, managing director for portfolio management at Athena Capital Advisors.

The parade of April data kicked off on Friday, when the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs that month, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression. Though bleak, that number was smaller than analysts’ expectations of 22 million jobs lost. Two key data points next week include retail sales and industrial production, due on Friday, May 15. The numbers could help investors gauge the effect of closures on sales and factory output, said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics.

Economists polled by Reuters expect retail sales to tumble 10% in April, surpassing the record drop of 8.4% in March. Industrial production, which slipped 5.4% in March, is forecast to fall 11.6%. Steep drop-offs like those are concerning to investors who worry that unprecedented stimulus from the Federal Reserve and U.S. government have led markets to shrug off the economy's massive slowdown.

U.S. stocks have rallied even as Citigroup’s U.S. economic surprise index, which measures whether key economic indicators are coming in above or below forecasts, has tumbled to multi-year lows. Recent gains could wilt if U.S. states need to roll back efforts to reopen their economies and unemployment fails to decline in coming months.

"Markets are suffering from cognitive dissonance," said Rob Almeida, global investment strategist for MFS Investment Management, which manages about $470 billion in assets. "Even if you reopen economies... you are not going to have economic normalization in the second or third quarter." Big gains in technology and communications stocks led the Nasdaq Composite to erase all its year-to-date losses on Thursday. Rebounds in beaten-down sectors like energy have helped push the S&P higher in recent days.

"A pause (in the stock market rally) may not be surprising but the momentum trade is to continue higher as reopening of the country accelerates," said Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management. Some recent economic data has also eased from the jarring levels of several weeks ago, though they remain weak by historical standards.

Initial jobless claims for state unemployment benefits decreased for the fifth straight week to 3.169 million for the week ended May 2. That compares with 6.867 million in the week ended March 28. Still, much depends on the path the pandemic takes in the coming months. A vaccine or antiviral drug could accelerate efforts to reopen economies and reduce unemployment at a faster pace in the United States and abroad, analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients.

At the same time, "if social distancing proves both less effective and/or more disruptive to economic activity than we are assuming, and antiviral drugs less helpful, the prospects for even a moderate bounce in activity... this year could be dashed," the report said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Member of U.S. Vice President's staff tests positive for coronavirus -official

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, briefly delaying his Friday flight to Iowa and prompting some fellow passengers on Air Force Two to disembark, according to a White House offic...

European shares end higher on U.S.-China talks, earnings optimism

European shares closed higher on Friday, clocking weekly gains as signs of improving U.S.-China relations provided a fresh dose of optimism for investors counting on the easing of lockdowns to spark a recovery in global growth.The pan-Europ...

Buyers flock to Delhi liquor shops as heavy website traffic prevents many from getting e-tokens

Booze lovers continued to throng liquor shops in the city, even as the e-token system introduced by the Delhi government could not fully take off due to heavy traffic on the designated website. The government is also considering options of ...

IMF's Georgieva urges cooperation to combat pandemic and boost economy

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday said a retreat into protectionism could weaken the prospects for global recovery at a point when it was possible that more adverse scenarios could emerge, depending on the development of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020