Lockdown:Com Min permits metallic scrap importers to submit scanned PSIC for customs clearance

The commerce ministry has permitted importers of metallic scrap and waste to submit scanned copy of pre-shipment inspection certificate for customs clearance as traders were finding it difficult to submit an original copy of documents due to the lockdown on account of Covid-19 outbreak, according to a trade notice. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notice said this facility will be allowed "only till June 30" this year in view of the present situation of documents movement interruption due to Covid-19. DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with import and export related matters.

"The original physical copy of the PSIC (pre-shipment inspection certificate) needs to be submitted to customs within 60 days of the clearance," the trade notice dated May 6 said. According to the import policy, importers of metallic scrap and waste have to furnish PSIC for customs clearance.

The directorate has stated that it has come to its notice that importers have been finding it difficult to submit the original copy of the PSIC document due to the prevailing situations during Covid-19 related lockdown. "It has been decided that a scanned copy of the PSIC document may be accepted in place of a physical copy for the purpose of customs clearance," according to the trade notice of the DGFT.

However, it said, the importer has to provide an undertaking to the concerned customs authority at the time of the clearance. It said the customs authority may take the scanned copy of the PSIC document submitted by importers for clearance without asking for the physical copy.