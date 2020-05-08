Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown:Com Min permits metallic scrap importers to submit scanned PSIC for customs clearance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:31 IST
Lockdown:Com Min permits metallic scrap importers to submit scanned PSIC for customs clearance

The commerce ministry has permitted importers of metallic scrap and waste to submit scanned copy of pre-shipment inspection certificate for customs clearance as traders were finding it difficult to submit an original copy of documents due to the lockdown on account of Covid-19 outbreak, according to a trade notice. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notice said this facility will be allowed "only till June 30" this year in view of the present situation of documents movement interruption due to Covid-19. DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with import and export related matters.

"The original physical copy of the PSIC (pre-shipment inspection certificate) needs to be submitted to customs within 60 days of the clearance," the trade notice dated May 6 said. According to the import policy, importers of metallic scrap and waste have to furnish PSIC for customs clearance.

The directorate has stated that it has come to its notice that importers have been finding it difficult to submit the original copy of the PSIC document due to the prevailing situations during Covid-19 related lockdown. "It has been decided that a scanned copy of the PSIC document may be accepted in place of a physical copy for the purpose of customs clearance," according to the trade notice of the DGFT.

However, it said, the importer has to provide an undertaking to the concerned customs authority at the time of the clearance. It said the customs authority may take the scanned copy of the PSIC document submitted by importers for clearance without asking for the physical copy.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarfaraz Ahmed set to be demoted in PCB's new central contracts list

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has decided to demote their 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed from category A to C in the new central contracts, to be given to the players in August. According to details, the Board has al...

Biggest threat to Brazil coronavirus response? President Bolsonaro, says The Lancet

The biggest threat to Brazils ability to successfully combat the spread of the coronavirus and tackle the unfolding public health crisis is the countrys president, Jair Bolsonaro, according to British medical journal The Lancet.In an editor...

Lekhpal's child kidnapped in Mathura

Three-year-old son of a revenue official was kidnapped from outside his house in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in the forenoon in Parashuram colony under Raya police station limits when the ...

AP govt steps in to allay fears of villagers about fresh leak;death toll put at 12

Rumours of a fresh vapour spread from the LG Polymers plant near here only heightened the fears of people of the five villages around the unit after Thursdays styrene vapour leakage but the government machinery stepped in to assuage their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020