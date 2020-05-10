Left Menu
Travel Agents' Federation to come up with guidelines on visit

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:25 IST
The Travel Agents' Federation of India (TAFI) will soon come up with guidelines on visiting tourist destinations in India and abroad, its eastern region head Anil Punjabi said. He, however, said doubts remain about any significant tourist movement before the end of this year in the wake of the pandemic.

Punjabi said TAFI officials will provide a comprehensive picture to potential travellers about the situation in the different states of the country and places outside India. He said though air travel nosedived towards the end of the 2019-20 fiscal following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport here witnessed a modest rise in passenger traffic durimg the year.

Passenger traffic at the airport was around 2.2 crore in 2019-20, which is 2 lakh more than the figure in the previous fiscal, sources said. With several airlines ramping up presence in the region, domestic and international departures in 2019-20 stood at 1.7 lakh at the NSCBI Airport, an increase of around 4,750 over the previous fiscal, they said.

