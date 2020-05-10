Left Menu
Development News Edition

167 trains carried over 2 lakh migrants from Gujarat: Official

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:36 IST
167 trains carried over 2 lakh migrants from Gujarat: Official
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Of the total 364 Shramik special trains that were run across the country till Saturday midnight, as many as 167 originated from Gujarat, in which over two lakh migrant workers were ferried to their home states, a senior government official said on Sunday. Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Gujarat chief minister, while sharing the data related to the Shramik trains that were run from different states till Saturday midnight, said that around 46 per cent of these trains started from Gujarat, the highest for a state.

He said that the trains that started their journey from Gujarat, carried over two lakh migrants to different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. "Till Saturday midnight, 45 Shramik special trains originated from Maharashtra, 36 from Punjab, 25 from Telangana, 24 from Kerala, 20 from Rajasthan, 14 from Karnataka, and 11 from Haryana," he said.

In addition to this, 56 more trains will carry around 67,200 migrant workers to their home states from different parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Sabarkantha, Viramgam, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Some of these trains have already started their journey early on Sunday, while some others will leave by Sunday evening, he said. "With this, the number of migrant workers reaching their home states from Gujarat would be 2,68,800," Kumar said.

"It is the result of the government's preparation and commitment to ensure the migrants safe return to their home states," he added. Of the 56 trains running on Sunday, 42 are going to Uttar Pradesh, five to Madhya Pradesh, three each to Bihar and Odisha, and one each to Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, he said.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Andrew Scott says he did ‘Fleabag’ as he was searching for something that wasn’t ‘villanious’

British actor Andrew Scott says his Hot Priest in Fleabag was a result of his quest to break away from the image of a bad guy, which he attained after working in James Bond movie Spectre and playing Jim Moriarty in Sherlock seriesScotts Hot...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Players need to be disciplined in virus plan says Bundesliga chief

Each individual players behavior will be crucial until the end of the season, the medical head of the Bundesliga and UEFAs efforts to restart the game across the continent warned on Sunday.Tim Meyer, the head of the Bundesligas new coronavi...

COVID-19: Abu Dhabi temple to host online prayer meeting on May 14

The Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Temple will participate in the Prayers for Humanity initiative called by the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity on May 14 to unite the people in the fight against coronavirus. Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dh...

Maha CM wants MLC polls unopposed:Raut on 'extra' Cong nominee

A day after the ruling Congress announced its second nominee for the May 21 election to nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has conveyed the polls should be unopposed, senior Shiv Sena leader S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020