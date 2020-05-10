Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vande Bharat Mission: Five AI repatriation flights handled by Delhi airport on Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:10 IST
Vande Bharat Mission: Five AI repatriation flights handled by Delhi airport on Sunday

Delhi airport on Sunday handled five Air India repatriation flights under Vande Bharat Mission from cities like London and Riyadh, said officials. Air India is to conduct a total of 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 under Vande Bharat Mission, which aims to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

"On Sunday, Air India operated three flights out of Delhi -- one each to London, Chicago and Riyadh. While the Riyadh flight was empty, the flight to London had around 69 passengers. The Delhi-Chicago flight had 329 passengers," the officials stated. Passengers are being charged for seats on these repatriation flights.

"Under the Vande Bharat mission, there were two flights that arrived in Delhi. While the flight from Riyadh had 138 passengers, the flight from London had 313 passengers," the officials noted. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 62,900 people and killed around 2,100 people in the country till now. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Nigeria attacker Obasi in 2014 World Cup bribe claim

Former Nigeria striker Chinedu Obasi alleged on Sunday he was asked to pay a bribe to feature at the 2014 World Cup, before eventually missing out on selection. Obasi, 33, who has been a free agent since leaving Swedish outfit AIK in Januar...

Rlys to resume select passenger services from May 12, ask travellers to come at least an hour early

The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure, the national transporter said Sunday. Initially, the all air-conditioned serv...

9 wagons of goods train derail in Maharashtra

Train movement on Sunday was affected on Khed-Diwan Khauti route after nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Maharashtras Ratnagiri district. Nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra between Khed and Diw...

Pak to use technology to identify COVID-19 hotspots & enforce 'smart lockdown' as cases cross 30,330

Pakistan on Sunday said it will use technology to identify coronavirus hotspots to enforce a smart lockdown as the country reported a record number of 2,870 coronavirus cases in a single day, taking the total number of infections to over 30...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020